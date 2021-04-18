Left Menu

MP: Ward boy held for rape bid on patient at COVID care centre

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:51 IST
MP: Ward boy held for rape bid on patient at COVID care centre

A hospital ward boy has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape a 50-year-old patient admitted at a COVID care centre set up in a hotel here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The complainant woman told the police that the ward boy tried to sexually assault her twice during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday but fled after her family members raised an alarm, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Hitika Vasal.

He was later arrested, the police officer said.

The COVID care centre belongs to a private hospital.

The victim's brother-in-law alleged the hospital staff had helped the ward boy flee.

However, Vasal said the investigation is underway.

A case has been registered at Kampu police station.

PTI COR ADU NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi takes stock of COVID-19 situation in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed COVID-19 situation in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi through video conferencing and directed the officials to provide all possible assistance to the public at the earliest. As per Pri...

Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Guj DyCM

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday admitted that the present requirement of beds and other healthcare facilities in the wake of the spike in coronavirus cases is more than the state administrations capacity.Patel, who handl...

Delhi CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an in...

Cape Verde holds parliamentary election

Cape Verde held parliamentary elections on Sunday, with the ruling party Movement For Democracy MpD pitted against its main challenger, the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde PAICV.A cluster of 10 volcanic islands 570 km 350 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021