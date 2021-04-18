Ghaziabad: SHO, SSI suspended for taking bribe

An SHO and an SSI have been suspended for allegedly accepting bribe, an official said here on Sunday.

Bhojpur Station House Officer Pradeep Kumar and Senior Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed had taken bribe from a man held for cow slaughter, said DIG Amit Pathak, who holds the charge of the Ghaziabad SSP. They kept the accused in custody for three days and then booked him under a mild charge for keeping a knife, Pathak said citing the probe conducted by SP (Rural) Iraj Raja after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. Apart from dereliction of duty, both officers tarnished the image of the Police Department due to which they were suspended and the process to lodge an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against them is under way, he said. Meanwhile, Abhay Khand police outpost incharge Sub-Inspector Satbir Singh was sent to the Police Lines for allegedly not registering a case of chain snatching.

The incident took place on April 13 when Vivek Sharma and his wife were going to a temple. Two scooter-borne people snatched the gold chain of Vivek’s wife. The police officer neither lodged a complaint nor informed his officers about it, Pathak said.

