IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings: Nitish Rana c Padikkal b Chahal 18 Shubman Gill c sub (DT Christian) b Jamieson 21 Rahul Tripathi c Mohammed Siraj b Washington Sundar 25 Eoin Morgan c Kohli b Patel 29 Dinesh Karthik lbw b Chahal 2 Shakib Al Hasan b Jamieson 26 Andre Russell b Patel 31 Pat Cummins c de Villiers b Jamieson 6 Harbhajan Singh not out 2 Varun Chakravarthy not out 2 Extras: (W-4) 4 Total: (for 8 wickets in 20 overs) 166 Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-57, 3-66, 4-74, 5-114, 6-155, 7-161, 8-162 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 3-0-17 -0, Kyle Jamieson 3-0-41-3, Yuzvendra Chahal 4-0-34-2, Washington Sundar 4-0-33-1, Glenn Maxwell 2-0-24-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-17-2.

