Left Menu

France's Macron says 'clear red lines' should be drawn with Russia -CBS

"When we set red lines, we have to be sure to be credible, and to make others respect these red lines." Macron's comments come amid some of the worst friction between the Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. The United States last week imposed an array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs on purchases of its debt, in response to what it said was Moscow's interference in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, and bullying of Ukraine, among other issues.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-04-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 20:31 IST
France's Macron says 'clear red lines' should be drawn with Russia -CBS
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

World powers should draw "clear red lines" with Russia and consider possible sanctions when they are crossed, French President Emmanuel Macron told the U.S. news network CBS in an interview.

"This is the only way to be credible," Macron said, according to a video excerpt of the interview, which was recorded on Friday and due to be aired later on Sunday. "Sanctions are not sufficient in themselves but sanctions are part of the package," he said, adding that he also agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden's willingness to open a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a time of tension.

Since his election in 2017, the French leader had tried to reduce distrust between Russia and the West, hoping to enlist Moscow's help in solving the world's most intractable crises. But in an apparent shift, Macron cited the Russian annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 as an episode where Western diplomacy had been too accommodating.

"It was the failure of a naive approach towards Russia," he said. "When we set red lines, we have to be sure to be credible, and to make others respect these red lines." Macron's comments come amid some of the worst friction between the Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.

The United States last week imposed an array of sanctions on Russia, including curbs on purchases of its debt, in response to what it said was Moscow's interference in last year's U.S. election, cyber hacking, and bullying of Ukraine, among other issues. It also expelled 10 Russian diplomats. In response, Russia on Friday told 10 U.S. diplomats to leave and suggested the U.S. ambassador return home for consultations.

NATO and western European countries are also concerned about rising tension between Moscow and Kyiv amid a build-up of Russian troops along the border with Ukraine and clashes in eastern Ukraine between the Ukrainian army and pro-Russian separatists. Moscow reacted furiously on Sunday to Czech accusations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an explosion at a Czech ammunition dump four years earlier, which killed two people. Prague expelled 18 Russian diplomats on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Science News Roundup: 'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion contract; Scientists find only 3% of land area unblemished by humans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Shahrukh Khan's cameo propels Punjab Kings to 195/4 after Mayank show

Mayank Agarwals sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League IPL match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evenin...

GMR, L&T, NHSRCL among 13 firms to show interest in Bijwasan railway station project

GMR, LT and NHSRCL are among the 13 firms that have shown interest in the redevelopment of a vacant land near the Bijwasan railway station in Delhi, the IRSDC said on Sunday.A total of 13 players participated in a pre-bid consultation condu...

Italy reports 251 coronavirus deaths, 12,694 new cases

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 310 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 12,694 from 15,370.Italy has registered 116,927 deaths linked to COVID-19, t...

Neetu Singh puts out 'Mera Chotasa' moment with daughter Riddhima

Bollywood veteran star Neetu Singh, on Sunday treated fans to her priceless throwback picture with daughter Riddhima. The 62-year-old actor, who is one of the most active senior celebrities on social media, hopped on to her Instagram storie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021