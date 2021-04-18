Case against lab technicians as they fail to join duty

A case was registered against seven lab technicians attached to a hospital treating coronavirus patients as they failed to join duty after letters of appointment were issued to them, officials said on Sunday. Project Officer of District Urban Development Agency Sanjay Singh said eight lab technicians were appointed at the hospital but seven of them did not join duty. He said a case has been registered against them and new technicians have been appointed in their place.

