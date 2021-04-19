Five people injured at a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana - KSLA

Five people injured at a shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana - KSLAReuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 09:25 IST
Five people arrived at a local hospital after they were shot in Shreveport, Louisiana, KSLA, a CBS-affiliated television station, reported late Sunday.
Twenty one units of police were on scene after reporting of a shooting incident on Hearne Avenue, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KSLA
- Shreveport
- Louisiana