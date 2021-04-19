Left Menu

Woman held in Himachal's Kullu for selling charas

Kullu district police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old women for the illegally selling charas in Kasol.

ANI | Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:41 IST
Woman held in Himachal's Kullu for selling charas
Visual of the seized contraband (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kullu district police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old women for the illegally selling charas in Kasol. Acting on the specific information, Kullu district police conducted a raid and recovered 1 kg and 312 grams of charas from the dhaba.

The accused has been identified as Anjali resident of Bhuntar tehsil in Kullu district. According to Kullu district police, the woman was selling ganja at her dhaba in Kasol.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Manikarn police station. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ABN Amro to settle money laundering probe for $574 million

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Monday said it will pay a fine of 480 million euros 574 million to settle a criminal investigation into money laundering by prosecutors in the Netherlands.The fine was the outcome of a settlement with Dutch prosecutor...

INSIGHT-The 'metaverse' bet: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

What do you do with a 69 million artwork that doesnt physically existThats the question faced by the Singapore-based investor calling himself Metakovan, who made headlines last month when he bought the digital artwork Everydays The First 50...

Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar

Myanmar authorities detained a Japanese journalist in Yangon on Sunday evening, Japans government said on Monday, adding that it was trying to seek his release.BBC Burmese quoted a witness as saying freelance journalist Yuka Kitazumi was pi...

KEC signs up with Adani Transmission for completion of WKTL project

Infrastructure major KEC International has signed project and novation agreements with Adani Transmissions subsidiary Warora Kurnool Transmission Ltd WKTL for Rs 477 crore to complete the balance work of transmission lines in Andhra Pradesh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021