Left Menu

Take up only urgent matters via video conference: Delhi HC to district courts

On April 8, the high court had decided that from April 9 to April 23 it will take up matters through virtual mode only in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:58 IST
Take up only urgent matters via video conference: Delhi HC to district courts

In view of an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday ordered district courts to take up only urgent matters and that too through video conferencing.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

The direction by the high court comes a day after it decided that from April 19 onwards it will only take up ''extremely urgent matters'' filed this year. In the office order issued in respect of the subordinate courts, the high court said, ''In view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, in continuation of this court's office order dated April 8, 2021, it is ordered that all the judicial officers of district courts in Delhi shall take up only urgent cases of their respective courts, through video-conferencing mode.'' ''It is further ordered that all other matters listed before Delhi district courts be adjourned en bloc by respective courts and information in this regard be uploaded on the website(s) of Delhi district courts,'' the order, issued by the office of the Delhi High Court Registrar General, Manoj Jain, said. On April 8, the high court had decided that from April 9 to April 23 it will take up matters ''through virtual mode only'' in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases. A similar direction was issued to the district courts also on April 8. From March 25 last year, the functioning of the high court and district courts was restricted and no physical hearing was being conducted due to the spread of COVID-19. Partial physical hearings were resumed in September last year and complete physical hearings were restarted in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 1130 am on Monday. PM Modi had in the review meeting held on April 17 stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatm...

PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 1130 am on Monday, officials said. The meeting comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers compla...

ABN Amro to settle money laundering probe for $574 million

Dutch bank ABN Amro on Monday said it will pay a fine of 480 million euros 574 million to settle a criminal investigation into money laundering by prosecutors in the Netherlands.The fine was the outcome of a settlement with Dutch prosecutor...

INSIGHT-The 'metaverse' bet: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

What do you do with a 69 million artwork that doesnt physically existThats the question faced by the Singapore-based investor calling himself Metakovan, who made headlines last month when he bought the digital artwork Everydays The First 50...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021