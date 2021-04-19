Left Menu

Delhi govt sets up control rooms to manage COVID-related drugs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:33 IST
Delhi govt sets up control rooms to manage COVID-related drugs

The Delhi government has set up two control rooms to monitor and manage the supply of ''COVID-19 management drugs'' amid a massive rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 per cent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.

In an order, the government's Drugs Control Department said that the step has been taken to address reports of ''acute shortage of COVID-19 management drugs due to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi''.

''In view to counter this situation and to facilitate the general public at large, the Drugs Control Department. Govt of NCT of Delhi has set up two control rooms,'' the order dated April 13 said.

For East, North East, South, Central, New Delhi and North districts, the Karkardooma Head Office will serve as the control room and operate the helpline number -- 011-22393705, according to the order.

The Lawrence Road Zonal Office is the second control room and it will serve the North West, South West, and West districts. It can be reached at helpline number-- 011-27100164, it said.

The department said that manufacturing companies can also be reached through their individual helpline numbers.

''Every attempt is being made to make available COVID management drugs in all major hospitals and company distribution outlets for which companies have also provided their helpline numbers, who can be approached along with documentary details of the hospitalization of patient, hospital prescription, COVID positive report and Aadhar card,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-Australia 'pretty confident' for Tokyo after national championships

Australian swimming emerged from its national championships with a string of encouraging performances from the countrys major medal threats in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics. Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion, added the 5...

ANALYSIS-Cabling Italy: what price the single network as Rome dithers?

When mayor Filippo Tripoli got a phone call from Telecom Italia last December to cable his town in Sicily he was taken by surprise. Bagheria, population 55,000, had already been cabled by rival Open Fiber and another network seemed extravag...

Youth world boxing: India assured of 4 medals

Asian champion Vinka and Alfiya Pathan were among the four Indian boxers who progressed to the semifinals of the youth world championships for men and women in Kielce, Poland. Gitika and Poonam are the other two boxers to enter the last-fou...

Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: West Bengal minister.

Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases West Bengal minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021