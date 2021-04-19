Left Menu

Delhi under lockdown from 10 pm today till 5 am April 26: Arvind Kejriwal

To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete 'corona lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 12:33 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. . Image Credit: ANI

To tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, a six-day complete 'corona lockdown' has been imposed in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday. The lockdown will be in place from 10 pm today till 5 am on April 26, the Chief Minister added.

The restrictions have been announced after a meeting between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today. According to sources, all private offices will work from home and only government offices and essential services will be open.

The Lieutenant Governor has instructed the issues of migrant labourers to be totally addressed, they added. The Delhi government had last week announced a weekend curfew in the national capital from 10 pm on April 16 till 6 am on April 19, and the closure of malls, gymnasiums and auditoriums till April 30 amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

