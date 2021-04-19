Vogelzang contributed greatly to Danske's turnaround, largest shareholder says

Chief executive of Danske Bank Chris Vogelzang, who resigned on Monday, contributed "greatly to Danske Bank's turnaround", largest shareholder A.P. Moller Holding's chief executive Robert Uggla said on Monday.

Uggla also wished new chief executive of Danske Bank, Carsten Egeriis, success in his new role, "building on the momentum of the bank's strategy".

