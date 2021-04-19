Left Menu

Delhi court judge dies of COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 16:00 IST
A 47-year-old district court judge succumbed to COVID-19 at a government hospital here on Monday.

Kovai Venugopal, who was a judge at the Saket Family Court, died at 11 am at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Naryan Hospital.

According to the court sources, he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward.

Saket Bar Association secretary Dhir Singh Kasana alleged that the incident was a result of ''negligence on the part of the government''.

''We have been continuously asking the government to make vaccination for all judges and lawyers mandatory as we have to work among thousands of people on a daily basis to keep the justice delivery system working,'' he said ''Had the government agreed to our demand, this incident would not have happened,'' Kasana added.

Venugopal was battling the virus for over a week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

