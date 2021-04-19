Russian military build-up numbers more than 150,000 troops, EU's Borrell says

Russian military build-up numbers more than 150,000 troops, EU's Borrell saysReuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-04-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 18:42 IST
More than 150,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday after EU foreign ministers were briefed Ukraine's foreign minister.
"It is more than 150,000 Russian troops massing on the Ukrainian borders and in Crimea. The risk of further escalation is evident," Borrell said.
He said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being.
