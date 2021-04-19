Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the Zeipora area of Shopian district after getting information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated befittingly.

Two unidentified militants have been killed so far, the official said, adding that the operation was going on when last reports came in.

