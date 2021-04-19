Left Menu

Centre eases COVID-19 vaccination norms, all above 18 eligible to get vaccine from May 1

In a significant decision to check the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 from will be eligible to take vaccine from May 1.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:51 IST
Centre eases COVID-19 vaccination norms, all above 18 eligible to get vaccine from May 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant decision to check the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Monday announced that everyone above the age of 18 from will be eligible to take vaccine from May 1. The decision on a liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time. An important decisions taken in the meeting is that pricing, procurement, eligibility and administration of vaccines has been made flexible in Phase 3 of the world's largest vaccination drive

All stakeholders have been given flexibility to customise to local needs. Vaccine manufacturers have been incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players.

Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price. States have also been empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same

The vaccination drive started earlier will continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier - healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU estimates 150,000 Russian troops near Ukraine's borders

The European Union is estimating that 150,000 Russian troops have already amassed for the biggest military buildup ever near Ukraines borders and that it will only take a spark to set off a confrontation. At the same time, EU foreign policy...

Supreme Court rejects lingering 2020 election challenge case

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not hear a case out of Pennsylvania related to the 2020 election, a case that had lingered while similar election challenges had already been rejected by the justices.The high court directed a lower ...

Startup India seed fund scheme to support domestic entrepreneurs, their business ideas: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday expressed hope that the Startup India seed fund scheme would support domestic entrepreneurs and their business ideas that often cannot take off due to the absence of critical capital at ...

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 97.6% effective in real-world study

Russian scientists have found the Sputnik V vaccine 97.6 effective against COVID-19 in a real-world assessment based on data from 3.8 million people, Moscows Gamaleya Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Monday.The new e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021