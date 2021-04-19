Left Menu

Baramulla-Banihal railway line will be electrified: Pole

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:02 IST
The 137-kilometer Baramulla-Banihal railway line will be electrified and the work on the project will start in a week's time, Divisional commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole said on Monday.

Pole made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the officials concerned to discuss the execution of the project.

The meeting, among others, was attended by deputy commissioners of Budgam, Baramulla, SSPs concerned, ADC Srinagar and AGM Ircon.

Emphasising on speedy work execution, Pole said the work on the project will be carried out round the clock for its early completion.

He said in the first phase, electrification work will be started from Budgam Railway station towards Baramulla, while Srinagar and south Kashmir districts up to Banihal Railway Station will be covered in next phases.

In order to ensure smooth execution of the project, Pole directed the deputy commissioners and the SSPs concerned to provide all logistic support and provide adequate security facilities to executing agency concerned in their respective areas.

He said two wagons shall be operated during day and night with work force onboard to complete pole erection and wire laying works during the execution.

He instructed deputy commissioners to conduct spot visits and discuss modus operandi threadbare and ensure proper deployment for hassle-free work execution.

Pole also instructed officials concerned to start work in a week's time and ensure timely completion of electrification of the railway line.

Meanwhile, Pole also chaired a meeting of officers to review the progress of various projects of NHIDCL.

During the meeting, the divisional commissioner reviewed pace and progress made on Z-MORH and Zojila tunnels connecting Kashmir with the Ladakh region.

Stressing on the speedy work process, Pole instructed officials to ensure prompt response by all departments concerned to all bottlenecks causing inconveniences in the construction process.

He directed them to ensure prompt disposal of NOCs, complete land acquisition process with release of compensation to the land losers at the earliest.

