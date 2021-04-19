Left Menu

EU comes out with strategy on Indo-Pacific, says has big stake in its peace and stability

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:45 IST
EU comes out with strategy on Indo-Pacific, says has big stake in its peace and stability

The European Union has decided to reinforce its strategic focus, presence and actions in the Indo-Pacific with a long-term perspective, saying it has ''big stake'' in its peace and stability and will work to ensure an architecture that keeps the region ''open and rules-based''.

The grouping of 27 countries came out with a comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific that lists its priorities and vision for the region that the EU said represents the world's ''economic and strategic centre of gravity''.

The EU strategy for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific was adopted on Monday by the foreign ministers of the bloc's member states, demonstrating its recognition of the growing importance of the region.

The EU said the policy initiative sets out its intention to reinforce its strategic focus, presence and actions in the region of prime strategic importance for the grouping's interests.

''The aim is to contribute to regional stability, security, prosperity and sustainable development, at a time of rising challenges and tensions in the region,'' it said in a media statement.

It said the renewed EU commitment to the Indo-Pacific, a region spanning from the east coast of Africa to the Pacific Island states, will have a long-term focus and will be based on upholding democracy, human rights, the rule of law and respect for international law.

The EU said it has a ''big stake'' in the Indo-Pacific region, and has every interest that the regional architecture remains open and rules-based.

''Current dynamics in the Indo-Pacific have given rise to intense geopolitical competition adding to increasing tensions on trade and supply chains as well as in technological, political and security areas,'' it said.

''Human rights are also being challenged. These developments increasingly threaten the stability and security of the region and beyond, directly impacting on the EU's interests,'' it added.

Referring to India, the strategy paper said the EU will continue to explore deepening economic relations with India.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers.

India, the US, Australia and Japan have vowed to work collectively under the framework Quad or Quadrilateral coalition towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The EU said its approach and engagement will look to foster a rules-based international order, a level-playing field, as well as an open and fair environment for trade and investment, reciprocity, the strengthening of resilience and tackling climate change.

''Free and open maritime supply routes in full compliance with international law remain crucial. The EU will look to work together with its partners in the Indo-Pacific on these issues of common interest,'' it said.

''The EU will continue to develop partnerships in the areas of security and defence, including to address maritime security, malicious cyber activities, disinformation, emerging technologies, terrorism, and organised crime,'' it said.

The EU said it along with its regional partners will also work together in order to mitigate the economic and human effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and work towards ensuring an inclusive and sustainable socio-economic recovery.

The EU also said it will aim to expand its security and defence dialogue to include more partners and engage strongly in the ASEAN Regional Forum.

The strategy paper said the EU will aim to conclude free trade agreements with Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand and take further steps towards the comprehensive agreement on investment with China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM orders action against gatherings, COVID test made must for truckers

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday ordered the Director-General of Police to prevent any form of mass gatherings in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.Reviewing the situation, Sonowal asked the departments con...

Congo begins COVID-19 vaccinations after delay over safety concerns

The Democratic Republic of Congo launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign on Monday after a more than one-month delay because of concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccines safety. Congo received 1.7 million doses from the COVAX vaccine-shari...

Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

Britain will add India to its travel red-list on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday.Weve made the difficult but vital decision to add India ...

HC directs UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities, asks it to consider 'complete lockdown'

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities, but stopped ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021