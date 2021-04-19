Farmers gherao police station in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Several farmers on Monday gheraoed the Ismailabad police station here and blocked a highway against the arrests made in connection with the alleged manhandling of a BJP leader.

Police have arrested three farmers for allegedly chasing, abusing, and manhandling Haryana Vimukt Ghumantu Jati Board Vice-Chairman Jai Singh Pal.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, in which farmers could be purportedly seen chasing and abusing Pal, who was recently appointed the vice-chairman of the board.

He had come to Ismailabad to attend an event organised by an RSS worker.

The farmers lifted the gherao and road blockade after Shahbad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Atma Ram Poonia reached the spot and assured to reinvestigate the case registered against the farmers under various sections of the IPC, including kidnapping and abduction.

BKU leader Jasbir Singh Manumajara alleged that police registered a false case.

Ismailabad SHO Vikrant Singh said the farmers blocked the traffic from 9 am to 4.30 pm. He alleged that farmers tried to break through the gate of the police station. They lifted the blockage after they were assured that the kidnapping charge would be reinvestigated, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)