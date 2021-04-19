Left Menu

Orissa HC takes suo motu cognizance of sanitation workers' deaths

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:36 IST
Orissa HC takes suo motu cognizance of sanitation workers' deaths

Taking suo motu cognizance of the recent deaths of four sanitation workers while cleaning sewer lines and septic tanks in the state, the Orissa High Court on Monday issued notices to the chief secretary and several government departments seeking reports from them on the matter.

While two sanitation workers died and another became critically ill due to asphyxiation while working in sewer lines in Cuttack last week, two others were suffocated to death after entering into a septic tank in Bhubaneswar last month.

''It shocks the judicial conscience, as it should the societys collective conscience,'' a division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice B P Routray observed and directed that criminal procedures be initiated on the matter.

The high court said that the shameful practice of manual cleaning of sewer lines and septic tanks are continuing unabated in the country though the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation (PEMSR) Act was enacted in 2013.

It appears that in both the incidents, there were egregious violations of the mandatory provisions of the PEMSR Act, the high court observed.

Most of the sanitation workers belong to the SC or ST community and hence provisions of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act might be invoked in the case.

Arraigning the chief secretary, secretaries of housing and urban development and SC-ST welfare departments, commissioners of municipal corporations of the two cities and others, the high court issued notices seeking separate reports in affidavits from them.

It also appointed two advocates as amicus curiae, an impartial adviser to a court of law in a particular case, to assist the high court in deciding the matter.

Fixing the next date of hearing on May 10, the bench asked the respondents to ensure that by that date, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each is disbursed to the family of the deceased workers.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the sanitation workers who died.

A junior engineer was suspended and two senior engineers were transferred in connection with the incident at Cuttack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities, asks it to consider 'complete lockdown'

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities, but stopped ...

UK PM Johnson cancels India visit due to Covid crisis; India added to travel ban

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled his planned visit to India next week due to the coronavirus situation there, Downing Street announced on Monday, the day it was also confirmed that the country has been added to the UKs COV...

Railways stops sale of platform tickets at all Delhi stations as city enters lockdown

The Railways Monday said it has stopped with immediate effect the sale of platform tickets at all major stations in the national capital in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.The Northern Railways decision came hours after Delhi Chief Mini...

J&J COVID-19 vaccine reviewed for links to additional reports of severe side effects -CDC

The United States is reviewing reports of a handful of potential cases of severe side effects among people who received Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine in addition to those that led to a pause in its use, a top U.S. public health officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021