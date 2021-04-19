Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

(Eds: Updates with affiliation of militants) Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Zeipora area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Two militants were killed in the gun battle that last several hours, the official said.

A police spokesman identified the slain militants as Sabzar Ahmad Ganaie of Kulgam and Amir Bhat of Shopian.

He said the two were affiliated with proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and involved in several militancy-related cases.

The recoveries of arms and ammunition from the spot included an AK assault rifle, one UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) and a pistol, a defence spokesman said.

