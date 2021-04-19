Left Menu

Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing

PTI | Indianapolis | Updated: 19-04-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 23:08 IST
Prosecutor: FedEx shooter didn't have 'red flag' hearing

A former employee who shot and killed eight people at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis never appeared before a judge for a hearing under Indiana's “red flag” law, even after his mother called police last year to say her son might commit “suicide by cop,'' a prosecutor said Monday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said authorities did not seek such a hearing because they did not have enough time under the law's restrictions to definitively demonstrate Brandon Scott Hole's propensity for suicidal thoughts, something they would need to have done to convince a judge that Hole should not be allowed to possess a gun. The “red flag” legislation, passed in Indiana in 2005 and also in effect in other states, allows police or courts to seize guns from people who show warning signs of violence.

It is intended to prevent people from purchasing or possessing a firearm if they are found by a judge to present “an imminent risk” to themselves or others. Police seized a pump-action shotgun from Hole, then 18, in March 2020 after they received the call from his mother. But the law only gave them two weeks to make their case. “This individual was taken and treated by medical professionals and he was cut loose,” and was not even prescribed any medication, Mears said. ''The risk is, if we move forward with that (red flag) process and lose, we have to give that firearm back to that person. That's not something we were willing to do.” Indianapolis police have previously said that they never did return the shotgun to Hole. Authorities say he used two “assault-style” rifles to gun down eight people at the FedEx facility last Thursday before he killed himself. “There are a number of loopholes in the practical application of this law. ... It does not necessarily give everyone the tools they need to make the most well-informed decisions,” Mears said. Mears said he had already spoken to legislators in the past about lengthening the two-week timeline and he reiterated that call on Monday. Indiana lawmakers did not immediately comment on Mears' remarks.

Extending the deadline would give prosecutors more time to investigate a person's background and mental health history before going in front of a judge, said Mears, who added that he would also like to see the statute prohibit a person under investigation from buying a gun until the hearing is held and the judge makes a final ruling. Mears said the “red flag” law is “a good start, but it's far from perfect.” Indiana was one of the first states to enact the law, after an Indianapolis police officer was killed by a man whose weapons were returned to him despite his hospitalisation months earlier for an emergency mental health evaluation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire on Cape Town's Table Mountain in control but smoldering

Firefighters in Cape Town finally brought a wildfire under control Monday after it swept across the slopes of the citys famed Table Mountain, burning the universitys historic library and forcing the evacuation of some neighbourhoods.The smo...

Spinners set up 45-run win for CSK

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali tormented the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up to ensure a second consecutive win for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Monday. Cameos from Faf du Plessis 33 off 17, Dwayne Bravo 20 not out...

Jaishankar wishes Manmohan Singh fullest recovery from COVID-19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh an early and fullest recovery from COVID-19. Concerned at the news of Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh ji testing COVID positive. Wishing him early and ...

Committed to early completion of refinery project in Barmer: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that despite the adverse circumstances due to COVID-19, the state government is committed to complete the refinery project at the earliest in Pachpadra of Barmer district.He directed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021