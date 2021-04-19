Left Menu

COVID-19: Telangana HC directs KCR govt to take call on imposing curfew in state

Amid the continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to take a call on imposing lockdown or curfew in the state in the next 48 hours.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Amid the continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the state government to take a call on imposing lockdown or curfew in the state in the next 48 hours. The Court said if the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government does not act within the next 48 hours, the court will pass orders regarding the same.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Chief Minister tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the Chief Minister has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and he been advised isolation.

Telangana reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Sunday. The number of active cases in Telangana stands at 39,154. The total count of cases in the state stands at 3,55,433 including 3,14,441 discharges and 1,838 deaths. (ANI)

