U.S. to put more countries under COVID 'do not travel' advisory -State Department

U.S. to put more countries under COVID 'do not travel' advisory -State DepartmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 01:31 IST
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it would start updating this week travel advisories in light of the COVID-19 pandemic's "unprecedented risk to travelers," significantly increasing the number of countries it advises Americans not to visit.
"This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement.
