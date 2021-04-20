U.S. to put more countries under COVID 'do not travel' advisory -State Department

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it would start updating this week travel advisories in light of the COVID-19 pandemic's "unprecedented risk to travelers," significantly increasing the number of countries it advises Americans not to visit.

"This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide," the department said in a statement.

