Russian military buildup near Ukraine larger than in 2014- Pentagon

Russian military buildup near Ukraine larger than in 2014- PentagonReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 01:33 IST
The Pentagon said on Monday that Russia's military buildup near Ukraine was larger than that in 2014.
"It is certainly bigger than the one in 2014," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, but declined to provide a specific number.
He added it was not clear the movement of troops was for training purposes.
