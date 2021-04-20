Left Menu

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Russian military build-up numbers more than 100,000 troops, EU's Borrell says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:47 IST
OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Russian military build-up numbers more than 100,000 troops, EU's Borrell says
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the office of the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said after EU foreign ministers were briefed by Ukraine's foreign minister.

In a press conference on Monday, Borrell had originally spoken of more than 150,000 troops and declined to give a source for the figure. His office later corrected the number to more than 100,000 troops without giving a reason for the change.

Borrell said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Matches in Argentina were important for us to access level we are at, says Reid

The 22-man Indian mens hockey team core group will return to the national coaching camp in SAI, Bengaluru upon their arrival from Buenos Aires, Argentina on Tuesday. The team led by captain Manpreet Singh had a successful outing against the...

Seek timely admission to hospital: Goa CM to COVID-19 patients

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and deaths in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has appealed to people to take viral infection symptoms seriously and seek timely medical help in a hospital, and assured that there is no shortage of medical fa...

Kerala HC allows 13-year-old rape survivor to terminate 26-week pregnancy

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed a 13-year-old survivor of sexual assault to terminate her 26-week-old pregnancy. The Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas allowed the petition moved by the father of the child in a special sitting.Ac...

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties: UP government tells SC.

Allahabad HC order imposing lockdown in five cities will create immense administrative difficulties UP government tells SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021