OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Russian military build-up numbers more than 100,000 troops, EU's Borrell says

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Russian military build-up numbers more than 100,000 troops, EU's Borrell saysReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:47 IST
More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the office of the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said after EU foreign ministers were briefed by Ukraine's foreign minister.
In a press conference on Monday, Borrell had originally spoken of more than 150,000 troops and declined to give a source for the figure. His office later corrected the number to more than 100,000 troops without giving a reason for the change.
Borrell said no new economic sanctions or expulsions of Russian diplomats were planned for the time being.
