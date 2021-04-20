Left Menu

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday has welcomed Centre's move to vaccinate all above 18 years of age in phase 3 of COVID vaccination drive.

Updated: 20-04-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 12:43 IST
IMA welcomes Centre's move to vaccinate citizens above 18 years
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday has welcomed Centre's move to vaccinate all above 18 years of age in phase 3 of COVID vaccination drive. It also welcomed government's decision of "releasing 50 per cent of the vaccine supply to the state governments directly."

In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government on Monday announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine, said the government.

"IMA had suggested these measures and had advocated the vaccination for all above 18 years of age. IMA had also written an exclusive letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 5 requesting that all citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive COVID vaccination," its official statement said. The officials statement said,"IMA National President Dr J A Jayalal interacted with the PM on Monday and again reiterated the need of augmenting the COVID vaccination drive to include all above 18 years of age."

It also stated that they have firmly stood with the Government of India in this drive from the beginning. The IMA with its doctors across the country is committed towards the war against the virus. According to the release, IMA "suggests to increase the pace of COVID vaccination and enmass inclusion of private sector in the drive. Vaccination with the modern medicine is again proving its might." (ANI)

