Left Menu

Administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 18:21 IST
Administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan

In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday issued orders of transfer and posting of eight IAS officers.

IAS officer Rajendra Bhatt has been posted as Udaipur divisional commissioner, and Dinesh Kumar Yadav as Jaipur Divisional Commissioner.

IAS officer Nathmal Didel has been made Hanumangarh district collector, according to the transfer order issued by the department of personnel.

Vikas Sitaram Bhale who had been awaiting posting orders was made the secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

Jaipur Smart City Ltd CEO and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation commissioner Lok Bandhu was transferred to Barmer as district collector.

Avdhesh Meena, who was made the CEO of Jaisalmer Zila Parishad in the previous transfer order on April 7, will replace Lok Bandhu. The department also cancelled the transfer of IAS officer Hridesh Sharma from the post of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) secretary to Barmer as collector. Sharma was transferred to Barmer on April 7 in the transfer list of 67 IAS officers. He will now continue as the JDA secretary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet okays subsidy for urea produced via coal-gasification by Talcher Fertilizer

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved an exclusive subsidy policy for urea fertiliser produced through coal-gasification by Talcher Fertilizers Ltd TFL.Incorporated in 2015, TFL is a joint venture of four PSUs -- GAIL India Ltd, Coal India ...

Remainder of PSL might be devoid of usual overseas recruits

The remainder of the sixth Pakistan Super League PSL might be devoid of many of its overseas recruits due to their other commitments, which could leave the six franchises with the only option of signing new players.Postponed in March due to...

Soccer-Premier League ready to take 'all actions' available to halt Super League plans

The Premier League on Tuesday said it has unanimously and vigorously rejected plans for a European Super League and is planning to take action against the six English top-flight sides that have signed up for the competition.Arsenal, Chelsea...

Air Products' Kochi Industrial Gas Complex supplying syngas to BPCL

Air Products, a world leader in industrial gases megaproject development and execution, on Tuesday said its Kochi Industrial Gas Complex has started supplying syngas to the Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project PDPP at the Bharat Petr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021