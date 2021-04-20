U.S. general says has grave doubt about Taliban's reliability
but we need to see what they're going to do here," Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said in a House Armed Services Committee hearing. "If they want any form of future international recognition for Afghanistan ... they're going to have to keep the agreements that they've made," McKenzie added.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 21:55 IST
A top U.S. general said on Tuesday that he had grave doubts about the Taliban's reliability, as the United States is set to remove all its troops from Afghanistan in the coming months.
"I have grave doubts about the Taliban's reliability ... but we need to see what they're going to do here," Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said in a House Armed Services Committee hearing.
"If they want any form of future international recognition for Afghanistan ... they're going to have to keep the agreements that they've made," McKenzie added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, U.S. short-dated debts under pressure after bumper U.S. jobs data
U.S. puts J&J in charge of plant that botched COVID vaccine, removes AstraZeneca
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, U.S. debts under pressure after bumper jobs data
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain, U.S. debts under pressure after bumper jobs data
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain after bumper U.S. jobs data, bonds smell Fed trouble