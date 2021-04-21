U.S. won't hesitate to use additional policy tools against Russia over Navalny -State Dept spokesman

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that Washington would not hesitate to use additional policy tools against Russia over its treatment of dissident Alexei Navalny, after the United States imposed sanctions over his poisoning last month.

The United States seeks to have a constructive dialogue with Russia, Price added, despite heightened tensions between the two countries over Ukraine and other issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)