U.S. won't hesitate to use additional policy tools against Russia over Navalny -State Dept spokesman

U.S. won't hesitate to use additional policy tools against Russia over Navalny -State Dept spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:22 IST
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Tuesday that Washington would not hesitate to use additional policy tools against Russia over its treatment of dissident Alexei Navalny, after the United States imposed sanctions over his poisoning last month.
The United States seeks to have a constructive dialogue with Russia, Price added, despite heightened tensions between the two countries over Ukraine and other issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
