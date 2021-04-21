Left Menu

Pak PM Imran Khan wishes former PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery from COVID-19

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:28 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday wished a speedy recovery to former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Singh, 88, was admitted to the AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi, which is a dedicated COVID facility, with a mild fever on Monday.

''Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19," Khan, who recently recovered from COVID-19, said in a tweet.

Singh had taken two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 4 and April 3.

Khan's message comes amid some signs of easing of tensions in bilateral ties. In February, the militaries of the two countries announced a ceasefire agreement.

The bilateral relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

The move angered Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad. Pakistan also snapped all air and land links with India and suspended trade and railway services.

