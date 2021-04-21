Odisha reports 4,851 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Left Menu

As many as 4,851 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 recoveries and five deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 4,851 new COVID-19 cases, 1,740 recoveries and five deaths were reported in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. With this, the total case tally in the state stands at 3,82,315, including 30,927 active cases 3,49,377 recoveries and 1,958 deaths.

Of the new cases, 2,814 were reported from quarantine centres and 2,037 detected during contact tracing. The state has so far conducted 97,06,949 sample tests for COVID-19.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, Khurda accounted for the most number of cases with 703, followed by Sundargarh with 516 cases, Nuapada 486 cases, Bargarh 318 cases and Cuttack registered 304 new cases. Amid the rising cases, a weekend shutdown was declared for Saturday and Sunday in all urban areas of the State with effect from April 24.

Additionally, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also informed that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) would not be holding public rallies or campaign meetings in the Pipili by-poll. "I would earnestly appeal to other political parties and the Election Commission to reconsider both the duration and method of campaigning," he said on Monday.

India is currently witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic reported over 2.95 lakh fresh infections in the last 24 hours - the highest since the pandemic broke out last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

