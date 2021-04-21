Left Menu

UP man awarded 7-year jail term for raping minor

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 10:30 IST
A local court here has sentenced a man to seven years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl five years ago.

Additional District and Sessions (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, Special judge Santosh Kumar Yadav on Tuesday also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Umesh Singh for raping the girl on December 21, 2016.

The incident had taken place in a village in the city area when the girl was alone at her house and Singh forcibly took her to his home and raped her. She was later left at Ramlila ground in the morning.

An FIR was registered in this connection against Singh by the girl's brother.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

