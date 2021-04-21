2 held for poisoning tigress to death in TN

2 held for poisoning tigress to death in TNPTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 21-04-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 13:04 IST
Two persons were arrested on Wednesday and a search is on for their two accomplices for allegedly poisoning a tigress to death a few months ago in Singara forest range in Nilgiris district.
Acting on tip-off, forest department officials arrested the duo for poisoning the tigress in Singara range coming under Masinagudi in Mudumal Tiger Reserve on November 20 last year, police said.
A search is on for two others, they said adding that the accused might have killed the animal for skin and nails.
Both were produced before a court in Gudalur and remanded to custody.
