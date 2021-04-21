Fire breaks out at furniture market in west Delhi

A fire broke out at a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the incident, they added.

According to fire department officials, information regarding the blaze was received around 3 am, following which 28 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control around 6 am, they said.

According to police, five godowns and around 26 adjoining shanties were damaged in the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)