Body of man exhumed; murder case against brother, mother

Kollam, Apr 21 (PTI): Forensic experts on Wednesday exhumed the remains of a 44-year-old man allegedly killed by his brother in 2018 and buried near their house near here.

A case was registered against 32-year-old Sajan Peter, the youngestbrother of Shaji Peter who went missing after Onam Day in 2018, police said.

''One of their relatives in a drunken state went to Pathanamthitta police station a few days ago and tipped off the police about the murder and the place where the body was buried. We interrogated Sajan and registered a case against him and their mother,'' the police told PTI.

A case was registered against the mother of the siblings for allegedly helping the culprit, they said.

The relative, who apparently overheard a discussion between the mother and the son about the crime a few months ago, approached the police after he had some altercation with the family, they said.

''There was no case of a missing man registered in this matter as the family of Shaji had said that he had moved to Malappuram. Shaji was unmarriedand was engaged in minor theft cases,'' they said.

When Shaji reached home drunk during the Onam season of 2018, he attacked his mother and brother, and he died in the ensuing melee.

