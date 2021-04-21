U.N. rights chief welcomes verdict in George Floyd murder case

U.N. rights chief welcomes verdict in George Floyd murder caseReuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:08 IST
United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday welcomed the murder conviction in the George Floyd case, saying that "any other result would have been a travesty of justice".
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Floyd in May 2020, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.
"As we have painfully witnessed in recent days and weeks, reforms to policing departments across the U.S. continue to be insufficient to stop people of African descent from being killed," Bachelet said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
African leaders warn COVID-19 crisis harming climate adaptation push
Brazil confirms first case of South African variant, makes room for soaring COVID-19 deaths
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Mark 'World Health Day' 2021 by Providing Scholarships for Doctors in Many New Specialties in Africa and Asia
UK variant of COVID-19 is now most common strain in United States - CDC
African leaders committed to mobilize $25bn to accelerate climate change adaptation