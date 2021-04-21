Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:55 IST
With uninterrupted power supply to hospitals & labs, discoms playing key role in fight against COVID

Apart from frontline workers and other corona warriors, power discoms are also playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring uninterrupted supply of electricity to hospitals, labs, quarantine centres and other essential service providers in Delhi.

A BSES spokesperson said the discoms are not only powering the massive efforts of healthcare workers and administration but also serving millions of residents enabling them to carry on with their lives in these hard times.

The BSES discoms -- BYPL and BRPL -- serve 4.5 million consumers in east, south, west and central Delhi areas.

''We are closely watching the evolving coronavirus situation in the national capital and taking appropriate measures to ensure reliable power supply to all essential services, including hospitals, labs, quarantine centres, vaccination centres and domestic, commercial and industrial consumers,'' said the company spokesperson.

Ganesh Srinivasan, the chief executive officer of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL), said the discom is committed towards ensuring the safety and convenience of its consumers in these testing times.

''We urge our consumers to stay indoors and make the most of digital mediums to avail our services and make bill payments. Our teams are working round-the-clock to ensure uninterrupted power supply to you all,'' he said.

The BSES discoms have a pool of doctors who, besides serving employees and their family members, are also in touch with other hospitals for contingency arrangements, should a need arise amid the pandemic, stated the BSES spokesperson.

The BSES has arranged self-isolation facilities in case any employee is infected with the virus and does not have a facility to quarantine at home. Also, BSES has operationalised two vaccination centres and one more is coming up for its employees in association with a hospital, he said.

''We have been aggressively educating and sensitising our employees about coronavirus and following all the prescribed guidelines and precautions in this regard.'' The consumers are being encouraged to connect with BSES and avail a host of services through digital platforms, including website, mobile app, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, SMS and the call centres of the company, he added.

The TPDDL, supplying power in north and north west Delhi areas, is using a mix of smart technologies and e-services to ensure reliable power supply and seamless customer service during this challenging time, said the company spokesperson.

Special teams have been formed for preventive and predictive maintenance of all critical installations powering essential services like hospitals, water treatment plants, street lights, he said.

Adequate power arrangements of more than 2500 MW, against the expected peak demand of 2150 MW, have been made to avoid any shortfall during the impending summer months and resurgence of coronavirus infections, he said.

Dedicated field crews of TPDDL are working round-the-clock following complete COVID-19 safety protocols, to ensure reliable supply to all essential services and comfort to its consumers during extended work from home scenario with the ongoing pandemic lockdown, he said.

The TPDDL Tata has also launched a slew of online services for the convenience of its consumers who can access all services through its mobile app, website, chatbot (Roshni) and toll free helpline number 19124, he said.

The consumers will also be sent self-meter reading SMS alerts as per their billing cycle. The 2.3-lakh smart meters installed by the discom are proving very beneficial during the pandemic as the company can remotely manage their readings. This eliminates the need to send its meter readers for manual readings at consumer premises, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

