Left Menu

U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions, targets two state-owned enterprises -Treasury website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:44 IST
U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions, targets two state-owned enterprises -Treasury website

The United States on Wednesday imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions, targeting two state-owned enterprises in Washington's latest in a series of punitive actions following the Feb. 1 military coup in the country.

Washington blacklisted Myanma Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, according to the Treasury Department's website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

China reactors will yield weapons-grade plutonium- U.S. commander

A new generation of nuclear power facilities that China is developing could produce large amounts of plutonium that could be used to make nuclear weapons, the head of the U.S. Strategic Command warned lawmakers this week.China is developing...

DRI seizes 300 kg cocaine worth Rs 2,000 cr at Tuticorin port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized more than 300 kg cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore at Tuticorin port.The DRI officers intercepted the container which originated from Panama and transited through the ports of Antwerp an...

Sisodia says Haryana official blocked oxygen supply; state govt rejects charge

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia accused the Haryana government on Wednesday of blocking medical oxygen supply to Delhi, where several hospitals scrambled to save lives of coronavirus patients amid its shortage for the second consecutive day.T...

ANALYSIS-The housing boom, central banks and the inflation conundrum

A multi-year boom in global house prices which even a pandemic has failed to halt is forcing central banks around the world to confront a knotty question - what, if anything, should they be doing about itThe surge in property values from Au...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021