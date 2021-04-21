U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions, targets two state-owned enterprises -Treasury website

U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions, targets two state-owned enterprises -Treasury websiteReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:44 IST
The United States on Wednesday imposed new Myanmar-related sanctions, targeting two state-owned enterprises in Washington's latest in a series of punitive actions following the Feb. 1 military coup in the country.
Washington blacklisted Myanma Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, according to the Treasury Department's website.
