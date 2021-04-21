Left Menu

Six held for black marketing of Remdevisir in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:05 IST
Six held for black marketing of Remdevisir in Jaipur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling Remdevisir vaccines, which are in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, at an inflated price in Jaipur, police said.

The accused were selling one Remdevisir vial for up to Rs 15,000, they said.

In view of the huge demand for Remdesvir in Jaipur city, a team was formed to check the black marketing of the vaccine, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav said.

The accused arrested as part of the operation have been identified as Jayprakash Verma, Dalveer Singh, Vikas Mittal, Basant Kumar, Vikram Gurjar and Shankar Mali. Four Remdesvir vaccines have been seized from their possession, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that Vikram and Shankar had procured 725 Remdevisir vaccines from Gurgaon in Haryana and were selling them through brokers in Jaipur at a high price, Shrivastav said.

The accused have confessed to selling these vaccines for up to Rs 15,000, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal PM calls on rivals to unite in fight against corruption

Portugals Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday urged all political rivals to unite in passing laws against corruption, a topic of much recent debate after a judge dropped graft charges against a former premier from Costas Socialist par...

China reactors will yield weapons-grade plutonium- U.S. commander

A new generation of nuclear power facilities that China is developing could produce large amounts of plutonium that could be used to make nuclear weapons, the head of the U.S. Strategic Command warned lawmakers this week.China is developing...

DRI seizes 300 kg cocaine worth Rs 2,000 cr at Tuticorin port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized more than 300 kg cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore at Tuticorin port.The DRI officers intercepted the container which originated from Panama and transited through the ports of Antwerp an...

Sisodia says Haryana official blocked oxygen supply; state govt rejects charge

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia accused the Haryana government on Wednesday of blocking medical oxygen supply to Delhi, where several hospitals scrambled to save lives of coronavirus patients amid its shortage for the second consecutive day.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021