Six held for black marketing of Remdevisir in Jaipur

Six people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling Remdevisir vaccines, which are in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, at an inflated price in Jaipur, police said.

The accused were selling one Remdevisir vial for up to Rs 15,000, they said.

In view of the huge demand for Remdesvir in Jaipur city, a team was formed to check the black marketing of the vaccine, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav said.

The accused arrested as part of the operation have been identified as Jayprakash Verma, Dalveer Singh, Vikas Mittal, Basant Kumar, Vikram Gurjar and Shankar Mali. Four Remdesvir vaccines have been seized from their possession, he said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that Vikram and Shankar had procured 725 Remdevisir vaccines from Gurgaon in Haryana and were selling them through brokers in Jaipur at a high price, Shrivastav said.

The accused have confessed to selling these vaccines for up to Rs 15,000, the police said.

