Six held for black marketing of Remdevisir in Jaipur

Six held for black marketing of Remdevisir in JaipurPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:05 IST
Six people were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly selling Remdevisir vaccines, which are in high demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, at an inflated price in Jaipur, police said.
The accused were selling one Remdevisir vial for up to Rs 15,000, they said.
In view of the huge demand for Remdesvir in Jaipur city, a team was formed to check the black marketing of the vaccine, Jaipur Police Commissioner Anand Shrivastav said.
The accused arrested as part of the operation have been identified as Jayprakash Verma, Dalveer Singh, Vikas Mittal, Basant Kumar, Vikram Gurjar and Shankar Mali. Four Remdesvir vaccines have been seized from their possession, he said.
During interrogation, the accused told police that Vikram and Shankar had procured 725 Remdevisir vaccines from Gurgaon in Haryana and were selling them through brokers in Jaipur at a high price, Shrivastav said.
The accused have confessed to selling these vaccines for up to Rs 15,000, the police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Man held in Jaipur for smuggling gold worth Rs 21.36 lakh
44-year-old police constable found dead in Jaipur
CBI carries out searches at Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur in DA case against 1989-batch civil servants Alka Jain, Amit Jain: Officials.
Around 20 Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to Jaipur
Around 20 Assam Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to Jaipur? Cong says none from party