Left Menu

U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions on 2 state-owned businesses

The Environmental Investigation Agency, a nonprofit that documents timber industry abuses in Myanmar and elsewhere, said this month the military junta now profits from the export of teak through Myanma Timber Enterprise. That teak is sometimes exported to the United States and Europe and used for luxury furniture and for the decks of high-end yachts, the group says.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:24 IST
U.S. imposes new Myanmar sanctions on 2 state-owned businesses

The United States on Wednesday imposed fresh Myanmar-related sanctions, targeting two state-owned enterprises in the latest in a series of punitive actions following the country's military coup and the killing of protesters since the takeover. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Myanma Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, adding that the pearl and timber industries are economic resources for the Myanmar military.

"Today’s action demonstrates the United States’ commitment to targeting this specific funding channel and promoting accountability for those responsible for the coup and ongoing violence," Andrea Gacki, director of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement. The Southeast Asian country has been in crisis since the February coup when the military seized power from Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, with almost daily protests and a crackdown by the junta in which hundreds of people have been killed.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group, says 738 people have been killed by Myanmar's security forces since the coup and 3,300 people are in detention. Another 20 people have been sentenced to death and are in hiding. Washington has responded by targeting the revenue of the military through several rounds of sanctions.

Wednesday's action freezes any U.S. assets of the businesses and generally bars Americans from dealing with the companies that the Treasury said are responsible for timber and pearl exports from Myanmar. The Environmental Investigation Agency, a nonprofit that documents timber industry abuses in Myanmar and elsewhere, said this month the military junta now profits from the export of teak through Myanma Timber Enterprise.

That teak is sometimes exported to the United States and Europe and used for luxury furniture and for the decks of high-end yachts, the group says.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal PM calls on rivals to unite in fight against corruption

Portugals Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday urged all political rivals to unite in passing laws against corruption, a topic of much recent debate after a judge dropped graft charges against a former premier from Costas Socialist par...

China reactors will yield weapons-grade plutonium- U.S. commander

A new generation of nuclear power facilities that China is developing could produce large amounts of plutonium that could be used to make nuclear weapons, the head of the U.S. Strategic Command warned lawmakers this week.China is developing...

DRI seizes 300 kg cocaine worth Rs 2,000 cr at Tuticorin port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized more than 300 kg cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore at Tuticorin port.The DRI officers intercepted the container which originated from Panama and transited through the ports of Antwerp an...

Sisodia says Haryana official blocked oxygen supply; state govt rejects charge

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia accused the Haryana government on Wednesday of blocking medical oxygen supply to Delhi, where several hospitals scrambled to save lives of coronavirus patients amid its shortage for the second consecutive day.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021