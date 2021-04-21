Madhya Pradesh to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to those above 18
The residents of Madhya Pradesh above 18 years will be given free vaccination for COVID-19, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:15 IST
The residents of Madhya Pradesh above 18 years will be given free vaccination for COVID-19, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all above 18 will be eligible for vaccination from May 1.
"All above 18 above will be vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh free of cost," he said. Chouhan said that the state government will come out with guidelines concerning the decision.
Assam and Uttar Pradesh governments have also said that they will vaccinate those above 18 years free of cost. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chouhan
- Narendra Modi
- Madhya
- Pradesh
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Uttar
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting to commemorate 400th Prakash Purab
Madhya Pradesh govt announces night curfew in urban areas; state offices to function five days every week: CMO. PTI ADU NSK NSK
MP govt aiming to generate one lakh jobs per month: Chouhan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses COVID-19 situation with chief ministers.