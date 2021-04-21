Sessions Court rejects bail plea of actor over comments on covid vaccination

A local court on Wednesday dismissed the advance bail plea of actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who feared arrest following his remarks allegedly made against covid vaccination, vis-a-vis the death of top Tamil comedian Vivekh last week.

The Principal Sessions Court dismissed the actor's plea.

Khan was earlier booked by the police on a complaint from the Greater Chennai Corporation, alleging that he had talked ill about COVID-19 vaccination following Vivekh's death on April 17.

Apprehending arrest, Khan moved the Sessions court, seeking anticipatory bail.

He claimed that Vivekh was one of his close friends and his comments about the COVID-19 vaccination at the hospital on the day of his demise was not intentional.

He did not talk anything ill about the vaccination and its efficacy.

''Whatever I spoke was spontaneous and not intended to criticise or hurt anyone,'' he contended, adding that he only spoke about the Siddha and Naturopathy medicines.

He had impressed that nobody should be forced to have COVID-19 vaccination, Khan said.

Following the resistance for the grant of any relief to the actor from the City Public Prosecutor and his finding that the advance bail application lacked certain particulars about the First information report (FIR), Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar dismissed the petition.

Vivekh suffered a cardiac arrest last week, a day after he was administered with COVID-19 vaccination at a government hospital here, prompting a debate over the safety of the dose.

However, authorities had insisted that his illness had nothing to do with the vaccination.

