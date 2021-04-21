Left Menu

Sessions Court rejects bail plea of actor over comments on covid vaccination

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:31 IST
Sessions Court rejects bail plea of actor over comments on covid vaccination

A local court on Wednesday dismissed the advance bail plea of actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who feared arrest following his remarks allegedly made against covid vaccination, vis-a-vis the death of top Tamil comedian Vivekh last week.

The Principal Sessions Court dismissed the actor's plea.

Khan was earlier booked by the police on a complaint from the Greater Chennai Corporation, alleging that he had talked ill about COVID-19 vaccination following Vivekh's death on April 17.

Apprehending arrest, Khan moved the Sessions court, seeking anticipatory bail.

He claimed that Vivekh was one of his close friends and his comments about the COVID-19 vaccination at the hospital on the day of his demise was not intentional.

He did not talk anything ill about the vaccination and its efficacy.

''Whatever I spoke was spontaneous and not intended to criticise or hurt anyone,'' he contended, adding that he only spoke about the Siddha and Naturopathy medicines.

He had impressed that nobody should be forced to have COVID-19 vaccination, Khan said.

Following the resistance for the grant of any relief to the actor from the City Public Prosecutor and his finding that the advance bail application lacked certain particulars about the First information report (FIR), Principal Sessions Judge R Selvakumar dismissed the petition.

Vivekh suffered a cardiac arrest last week, a day after he was administered with COVID-19 vaccination at a government hospital here, prompting a debate over the safety of the dose.

However, authorities had insisted that his illness had nothing to do with the vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Biden will use speech to Congress next week to call for police reform -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden believes the bar is too high for convicting police officers and will use his speech to a joint session of Congress next week to push for police reform legislation, the White House said on Wednesday.Biden is to addre...

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs withdrawing from Super League

Eight of the 12 founding members have withdrawn from the European Super League, including Spains Atletico Madrid and Italys Inter Milan and all the six English Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway project.The withdrawals came amid...

World is still waiting for U.S. climate target on eve of Biden summit

The White House is still putting the finishing touches on its plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, ahead of a summit this week with world leaders including Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping.President Joe Bidens admi...

Greece to start J&J coronavirus vaccinations on May 5

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europes drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021