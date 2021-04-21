Cremation, burial of COVID-19 victims allowed in kin's land

Bengaluru, Apr 21 (PTI): Karnataka government on Wednesday permitted cremation or burial of the bodies of COVID-19 victims in the land or farmhouse owned by the bereaved family or relatives by strictly adhering to the guidelines.

There have been requests to that effect from the family of the dead and it is prudent to swiftly and respectfully dispose of the body in a manner keeping in view of the grieving circumstance, and to avoid crowding in the crematoriums or burial grounds, an order from Principal Secretary (Revenue) N Manjunatha Prasad said.

There have been increasing number of complaints about lack of space or long queues at burial grounds and crematoria.

Families have been asked to strictly adhere to all other COVID-19 protocols, including sanitisation, ensuring that those placing the bodies in the grave or on the funeral pyre wear PPE kits, gloves and other protective gear.

In case of inter-state or inter-district transportation of bodies of COVID-19 confirmed or of suspected virus case, the hospital or medical officer should issue the death certificate in a prescribed format along with a test report as available.

As per the guidelines, bathing and hugging the deceased should be avoided, the order said.

