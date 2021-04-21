CAG selected as external auditor by global body

India's Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) was on Wednesday chosen as the external auditor by a prestigious intergovernmental organisation working for the elimination of chemical weapons, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

India's election is a recognition of its standing among the international community, it said.

The Hague-based Conference of State Parties of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) selected the CAG as its external auditor for a three-year term starting 2021, the MEA said in a statement.

It said the appointment was made through an election process at the OPCW conference on Wednesday where India received overwhelming support ahead of others.

''India's election was a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as the professionalism, high standards, experience globally and competitive bid by the CAG of India,'' the MEA said.

''India was also selected as the member of the executive council of the OPCW representing Asia group for another two-year term during the OPCW conference of state parties,'' it said.

