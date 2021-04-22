Left Menu

Kanpur hospital booked for negligence

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:57 IST
Kanpur hospital booked for negligence

A case was registered against the administration, doctors and other staff members of a private medical college here on Wednesday for alleged negligence in dealing with a district judge who had tested positive for COVID-19, police said.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Kanpur Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Anil Mishra, who had accompanied the judge to the hospital, they said.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Asim Arun said, ''An FIR has been registered against Naraina Medical College's manager Amit Narain, doctors and staff members.'' The staff members have not been named in the FIR, he said.

The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, the police said.

In his complaint, Mishra said that he accompanied Judge R P Singh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, to Naraina Medical College after informing its manager Amit Narain.

''We took the elevator to take the judge to an upper floor but it got stuck for a long time,'' he said.

After they got out of the elevator, Mishra alleged, there were no doctors to take care of COVID-19 patients and neither was any specialist present to attend to Singh.

Some caretakers of patients also complained of negligence and disorder at the hospital, he claimed.

Mishra further alleged that when he informed Narain about this on phone, he asked him to seal his hospital and put him behind bars.

Police Commissioner Arun said Singh was later shifted to Chandani Nursing home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Soccer-Super League shelved as more clubs withdraw

The European Super League collapsed on Wednesday as eight of the 12 founding members from England, Italy and Spain abandoned the breakaway project under massive pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.F...

Centre raises Delhi's oxygen quota to 480 metric tonnes

With several private and government hospitals in Delhi running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients, the Centre raised the national capitals oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday.Central govt has incre...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after two-day decline; Netflix slides

Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, rebounding from a two-day decline, as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Incs sell-off after its disappointing results. Shares of Netflix slumped a day after the...

Allahabad University professor dies of COVID-19

Professor Rajeev Singh, the head of the electronics and communication department at the Allahabad University, has died of COVID-19, the university said on Wednesday.Singh, who was also the director of the Administrative Computer Centre of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021