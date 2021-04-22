Hours after testing positive for COVID-19, Delhi Police official dies

Hours after being tested positive for COVID-19, a 58-year-old assistant sub inspector of Delhi Police died Wednesday morning, officials said.

The deceased, identified as ASI Surender, was posted with the Ashok Vihar Police Station, they said.

He was on night shift on Tuesday when he complained of breathlessness and fever. He was taken to BJRM hospital where after being tested positive for COVID-19, he was sent on 14-day home quarantine and prescribed medicines by doctor, police said.

A senior police officer said Surender appeared fine. His family said he collapsed after coming out of the bathroom Wednesday morning. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The exact reason for his death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report which is awaited, police said, adding he had taken two jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine last month. He had been serving Delhi Police for the last 39 years and is survived by his wife and children, police said. PTI AMP SRY

