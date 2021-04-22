Philippines to strongly back ASEAN taking lead in Myanmar crisis

The Philippines on Thursday said it strongly supports a plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretary-general and current chair Brunei to visit Myanmar and spearhead a response to the crisis there.

In a statement, its foreign ministry said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would not attend Saturday's ASEAN leaders' meeting because of a COVID-19 crisis at home but would be represented by the foreign secretary, Teodoro Locsin. The Philippines strongly backs the meeting "even without the full attendance of all ASEAN Leaders," it said.

