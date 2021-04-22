Left Menu

Philippines to strongly back ASEAN taking lead in Myanmar crisis

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 22-04-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 11:51 IST
Philippines to strongly back ASEAN taking lead in Myanmar crisis
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines on Thursday said it strongly supports a plan by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) secretary-general and current chair Brunei to visit Myanmar and spearhead a response to the crisis there.

In a statement, its foreign ministry said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte would not attend Saturday's ASEAN leaders' meeting because of a COVID-19 crisis at home but would be represented by the foreign secretary, Teodoro Locsin. The Philippines strongly backs the meeting "even without the full attendance of all ASEAN Leaders," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal Polls Phase VI: 37.27 pc voter turnout till 11: 30 am

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 37.27 per cent till 1130 am across 43 constituencies in four districts during the sixth phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission EC. Voting for the sixth phase of West B...

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, wife test positive for coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.Me and my wife have tested positive for coronavirus. We are in home isolation and following advice of doctors, the 57-year-old BJP leader sa...

Cricket-Kolkata captain Morgan says 'matter of time' before he finds form

Eoin Morgan has no doubts he will rediscover his form in the Indian Premier League IPL and the Kolkata Knight Riders captain says he is just waiting for something to click. Kolkata, with the top order wilting again, suffered an 18-run loss,...

Amit Panghal in semis of boxing tourney in Russia

Olympic-bound world silver-medallist Amit Panghal 52kg was assured of at least a bronze at the Governors Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia after he advanced to the semifinals but five other Indian boxers bowed out following opening round losses...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021