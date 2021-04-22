Left Menu

Seven injured in stabbing at Dutch asylum-seekers' centre

Seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a stabbing at an asylum-seekers' centre in the Netherlands late Wednesday night, police said.

Seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a stabbing at an asylum-seekers' centre in the Netherlands late Wednesday night, police said. A 24-year-old resident of the centre was arrested.

The motive for the stabbing in the town of Echt, located 180 kilometers south of Amsterdam, was not immediately clear.

Police said in a statement on Thursday that officers were called to the asylum-seekers' centre around 10:15 pm (2015 GMT) and arrested the suspect 10 minutes later.

The wounded were all taken to a hospital for treatment. Residents of the building where the stabbings happened were moved to other buildings in the centre while police investigated.

