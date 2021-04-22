Russian military drills in Crimea to involve over 10,000 soldiers, 40 warships - Ifax

Russian military drills in Crimea to involve over 10,000 soldiers, 40 warships - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:45 IST
Russia's defense ministry announced the start of large-scale military drills in Crimea and the Black Sea on Thursday that it said would involve more than 10,000 soldiers and more than 40 warships, the Interfax news agency reported.
Ukraine and the West have raised alarm over a Russian military buildup near Russia's border with Ukraine. Moscow annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, prompting the West to impose sanctions. Kyiv wants the region back.
