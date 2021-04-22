MP: Two labourers killed in motorcycle accident in Raisen

MP: Two labourers killed in motorcycle accident in RaisenPTI | Raisen | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:00 IST
Two labourers were killed after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle near Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, police said on Thursday.
Abhay Yadav (32) and Rakesh Yadav (30), residents of Sagar district, were on their way to Bhopal when an unidentified vehicle hit their two-wheeler near Ratanpur village late on Wednesday night, inspector Jagdish Sidhu of Kotwali police station said.
Rakesh died on the spot, some 15 km from the district headquarters, while Abhay was rushed to a hospital in Bhopal, where he died in the morning, the official said.
The duo, who hailed from Jaisinagar village in Sagar, was returning to Bhopal to resume work, he said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
